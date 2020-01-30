Global  

Groundbreaking journalist Gwen Ifill honored with Black Heritage stamp

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Groundbreaking political journalist Gwen Ifill is honored on the 43rd stamp in the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series, issued today. Ifill, who became the first African American woman to host a national political talk show on TV when she joined PBS' Washington Week In Review in 1999, died of cancer in November 2016 at the age of 61. She covered seven presidential campaigns, per NPR, was the first black woman to moderate a vice presidential debate (in 2004) and moderated a presidential…
