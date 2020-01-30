Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Surge Holdings successfully integrates SurgePhone Wireless with ECS prepaid nationwide network

Surge Holdings successfully integrates SurgePhone Wireless with ECS prepaid nationwide network

Proactive Investors Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG) announced that the SurgePays Marketplace network, which provides products to the underbanked through convenience stores, bodegas and community markets, has been integrated with prepaid wireless company ECS.  The Memphis-based company has completed the onboarding of SurgePhone Wireless to ECS’s network and expects to commence rolling out its SIM Starter Kits over the next month. CEO Brian Cox predicts the integration will be a boon for revenue.  “We are pleased with how the integration of ECS is progressing, which we expect to add nearly $50 million of additional revenue on an annualized basis,” Cox said in a statement. “ECS’s prepaid wireless business and software platform already process over 18,000 transactions per day and add about 9,800 retail locations to the SurgePays Network. By interconnecting the Surge Marketplace Network with the ECS platform, we are also able to leverage the combined buying power of the two platforms, including our wireless products.” READ: Surge Holdings taps Tod Farnan as national sales director Cox said the integration will be especially useful for customers in rural areas where prepaid options are limited. An option for urban stores is expected to follow, Cox added, which will retail for less than $60. Additionally, Surge has launched a real-time national transaction tracker for the ECS and SurgePays networks. “I am excited to report the launch of a real-time national transaction tracker, where shareholders can see in real-time the millions of dollars in transactions that are taking place on our platform and will be able to observe firsthand as our network grows with more stores being added nationwide on a daily basis,” Cox said. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan

Boris Johnson approves 'limited' role for Huawei 5G plan 07:58

 Britain's Prime Minister says Chinese tech giant Huawei will have a limited role in building the UK's 5G mobile network, despite US objections.

Recent related videos from verified sources

T-Mobile’s 5G Network Is Live [Video]T-Mobile’s 5G Network Is Live

In the race to launch 5G, T-Mobile is the first major wireless carrier to claim nationwide coverage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Surge Holdings taps Tod Farnan as national sales director

Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG), which provides financial and telecom services, has tapped Tod Farnan as its national sales director.  Farnan got his start...
Proactive Investors

Post-Brexit trade deal, Huawei top Pompeo agenda in Britain

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London on the cusp of Britain’s departure from the European Union for talks focused on a post-Brexit...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.