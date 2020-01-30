Global  

Russia's first McDonald's scraps 30th anniversary giveaway due to coronavirus fears

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Russia's first McDonald's restaurant has scrapped a plan to sell Big Mac burgers for virtually nothing to mark its 30th anniversary over fears it would attract huge crowds, which authorities have advised against due to coronavirus fears.
Russia not considering restricting food from China over virus fears: ministry

Russia is not considering restricting the supply of food from China over coronavirus fears, the deputy head of the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday,...
Russia reports first two cases of coronavirus: deputy PM

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated, Russia's Deputy Prime...
