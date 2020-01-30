Five Things for Thursday, including Hydro Flask GM retires and Portland's growing tech scene
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Good morning and welcome to Thursday and Thursday's Five Things. Apple on the Eastside, Square downtown — why all the interest from tech companies to open offices in Portland? Commercial real estate reporter Jonathan Bach broke news this week of Apple's interest in a new Central Eastside office building and Square's plans to occupy a downtown tower. He provides some perspective in a new story on the tech companies' interest in Portland and why the city is an attractive outpost for them. Along…
A five-year-old boy can finally give his little brother a hug after being the first child in the UK to have a functioning prosthetic arm fixed ABOVE the elbow.Awesome Jacob Scrimshaw is now sporting a..