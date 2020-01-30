UPS buying 10,000 electric delivery vans, will test Waymo self-driving vehicles next month

For years, UPS has been gesturing toward a future where some of its delivery vehicles are electric, autonomous, or drones. Now, the delivery giant is taking...

UCSD hospital gets a drone delivery program powered by Matternet and UPS Drone delivery may not make a lot of sense for food or parcel delivery yet, but for hospitals it could be a lifesaver. A new test program is being inaugurated at...

TechCrunch 22 hours ago



