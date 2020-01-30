Global  

UPS buying 10,000 electric delivery vans, will test Waymo self-driving vehicles next month

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020
United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday expanded its efforts to cut emissions and delivery costs with separate deals to order 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and test Waymo self-driving vehicles to carry packages.
News video: UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery

UPS Teams Up With Waymo to Pilot Self-Driving Delivery 00:18

 UPS and the self-driving technology company Waymo announced a partnership to pilot autonomous vehicles for package pickups in Phoenix. The pilot will take packages from a UPS store location and drop it off at one of its facility, but will not deliver directly to consumers.

The new MINI Electric in Miami Charging Demo [Video]The new MINI Electric in Miami Charging Demo

Urban mobility with purely electric drive can now also be experienced in hallmark MINI style. The new MINI Cooper SE makes it possible. It combines sustainable mobility with the riding fun, expressive..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:05Published

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle [Video]GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:07Published


