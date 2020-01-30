UPS buying 10,000 electric delivery vans, will test Waymo self-driving vehicles next month
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () United Parcel Service Inc on Wednesday expanded its efforts to cut emissions and delivery costs with separate deals to order 10,000 electric delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd and test Waymo self-driving vehicles to carry packages.
UPS and the self-driving technology company Waymo announced a partnership to pilot autonomous vehicles for package pickups in Phoenix. The pilot will take packages from a UPS store location and drop it off at one of its facility, but will not deliver directly to consumers.
