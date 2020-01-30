Global  

Commerce secretary: China virus could bring jobs back to US

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested Thursday that the viral outbreak in China might offer an unexpected benefit for the U.S. economy: It could encourage American manufacturers in China to return to the United States. “I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to U.S., probably […]
Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to 'self-isolate'

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’ 00:58

 People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said. In a significant ramping up of the precautions in the UK around the virus, Matt Hancock said officials could not be 100% certain that the...

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said it was more important to get a 'proper' trade agreement with China than to get the deal done soon.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested Thursday that the viral outbreak in China might offer an unexpected benefit for the U.S. economy: It...
'I think it will help the accelerate the return of jobs to North America,' says Wilbur Ross
