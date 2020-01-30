Coca-Cola Super Bowl commercial to plug its new energy drink (Video)

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Coca-Cola is pumping its Big Game ad dollars into its new energy drink. The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) released a 15-second teaser of its 60-second commercial set to play during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl. The ad, titled "Show Up," promotes the Atlanta-based beverage giant's newest brand, Coca-Cola Energy, the company's first branded energy drink, which was expected to be released nationwide this month. The company said the ad marks the first time the Coca-Cola trademark is launching… 👓 View full article

