Coca-Cola Super Bowl commercial to plug its new energy drink (Video)

bizjournals Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Coca-Cola is pumping its Big Game ad dollars into its new energy drink. The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) released a 15-second teaser of its 60-second commercial set to play during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl. The ad, titled "Show Up," promotes the Atlanta-based beverage giant's newest brand, Coca-Cola Energy, the company's first branded energy drink, which was expected to be released nationwide this month. The company said the ad marks the first time the Coca-Cola trademark is launching…
News video: Super Bowl Commercial Preview: Olay's '#MAKESPACEFORWOMEN'

Super Bowl Commercial Preview: Olay's '#MAKESPACEFORWOMEN' 00:37

 Olay has released its full length "#MAKESPACEFORWOMEN" commercial ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Coca-Cola Energy Invites Fans to ‘Show Up’ to the Big Game

Coca-Cola Energy Invites Fans to ‘Show Up’ to the Big GameATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coca-Cola is bringing the energy to the Big Game broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 2, with a star-studded ad celebrating the launch of...
Business Wire

Drink innovation helps Coke exceed 4Q forecasts

ATLANTA (AP) — New drinks like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee helped Coca-Cola Co. to a better-than-expected fourth quarter. The Atlanta beverage maker said sales of...
SeattlePI.com


