Amazon reported earnings way ahead of Wall Street estimates, and the stock is surging (AMZN)

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· Amazon's

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in the earnings report that the company now has over 150 million Prime members, just two years after saying it had 100 million subscribers.

· Amazon's fourth quarter... · Amazon's fourth quarter earnings was a huge beat across the board, driving its stock up more than 9% in after hours trading.· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in the earnings report that the company now has over 150 million Prime members, just two years after saying it had 100 million subscribers.· Amazon's fourth quarter 👓 View full article

