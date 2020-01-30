Amazon reported earnings way ahead of Wall Street estimates, and the stock is surging (AMZN)
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () · Amazon's fourth quarter earnings was a huge beat across the board, driving its stock up more than 9% in after hours trading.
· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in the earnings report that the company now has over 150 million Prime members, just two years after saying it had 100 million subscribers.
· Amazon's fourth quarter...
