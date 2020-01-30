Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% https://t.co/m7yB89dFoQ 7 minutes ago Thanabur RT @ReutersBiz: Amazon now has more than 150 million Prime members, a 50% rise since it last disclosed numbers in 2018; its holiday-quarter… 22 minutes ago Investingport Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% https://t.co/8AHyPm8XRd 26 minutes ago janetgag RT @hughhewitt: Wow. AMZN. (I own some so am happy, but wow.) In troubled times, money pours into government bonds, gold. Now perhaps Amazo… 26 minutes ago Hugh Hewitt Wow. AMZN. (I own some so am happy, but wow.) In troubled times, money pours into government bonds, gold. Now perha… https://t.co/EVK2CX0IhD 28 minutes ago SCMP Tech Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13 per cent https://t.co/dQPy54Ux9j 45 minutes ago 🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% https://t.co/gGOlGvdWmx https://t.co/PkO4VtW9r6 46 minutes ago Joseph Sipalan Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13% https://t.co/klICnQUSNT 47 minutes ago