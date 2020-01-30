Global  

Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its sales jumped during the holiday season and profit far exceeded expectations, as the world's biggest online retailer shortened delivery times and drew more shoppers to its loyalty club Prime.
Amazon 4th-Quarter Earnings

 AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Amazon is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. The report stands to reverse some of the negative sentiment sourced from its last earnings release, which saw profits fall below Wall Street expectations. Analysts are focusing on...

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a..

Amazon Prime Day has cemented itself as a major retail sales holiday. With its competitive pricing and wide range of products, Prime Day has become a shopper's can't-miss-sale. Introduced in 2015 in..

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and...
