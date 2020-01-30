Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its sales jumped during the holiday season and profit far exceeded expectations, as the world's biggest online retailer shortened delivery times and drew more shoppers to its loyalty club Prime.
