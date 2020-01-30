Global  

Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years.
 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years. Freddie Joyner has more.

