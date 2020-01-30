Reynolds shakes off market jitters with year's first big IPO

Global  

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Reynolds Consumer Products , the maker of Reynolds Wrap tin foil, raised around $1.2 billion (913 million pounds) in its initial public offering on Thursday, braving stock market volatility fuelled by concerns over the spread of a coronavirus.
Reynolds shares brave market jitters to make Nasdaq debut

Shares of household goods maker Reynolds Consumer Products weathered market jitters fueled by the spread of the coronavirus to rise 6% in their Nasdaq debut on...
Reuters India

Reynolds shares brave market jitters to pop on Nasdaq debut

Shares of household goods maker Reynolds Consumer Products Inc weathered market jitters fuelled by the spread of the coronavirus to close up almost 10% in their...
Reuters India

