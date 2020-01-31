UH System schools attribute record-high enrollment to tech partnership
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The University of Hawaii System saw record-high application and recruitment numbers over the past two years at two of its largest campuses; the University of Hawaii at Manoa and UH Hilo. Officials with the school say that the increase is largely attributed to the school system's partnership with EAB, a national tech and recruitment company based in Washington DC. EAB is in the third year of five-year contracts with both universities, including a $2.56 million contract with UH Manoa and a $1.86…
