Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13%

Reuters India Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years.
 Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50% rise in two years. Freddie Joyner has more.

