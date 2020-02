Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) raised invoices of $1.68 million for the December 2019 quarter, more than double that of the December 2018 quarter.



The company sells its own software (RCubed and Infoscope), resells third party's software, and provides experienced consultants to clients using the software.



The December quarter is the best quarterly result to date achieved by the company.



The growth is the results of new contracts being signed such as with Rio Tinto, Nexa Resources, Teck Resources, and Westgold Resources.



Most recently, K2fly signed a 5-year deal with Gold Fields Australia to implement the company's RCubed Resource Governance solution across its major projects worldwide.



