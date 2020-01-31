Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Warren Buffett gives up on newspaper business

Warren Buffett gives up on newspaper business

Bangkok Post Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed on Wednesday to sell its newspaper business to Lee Enterprises Inc for $140 million in cash, abandoning an industry the billionaire investor had long defended even as its financial prospects deteriorated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: OWH Sold

OWH Sold 00:53

 Warren Buffett is selling the Omaha World Herald

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett sells newspaper holdings, including Press of Atlantic City

Berkshire Hathaway said it will sell its newspaper holdings, including The Press of Atlantic City, to Lee Enterprises for $140 million. The deal does not include...
bizjournals Also reported by •Business InsiderNiemanLabReutersUSATODAY.com

Buffett Ends His Newspaper Empire, Sells BH Media Unit for $140M

Warren Buffett is getting out of the newspaper business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold its BH Media unit and its 30 daily newspapers to Lee Enterprises Inc.,...
Newsmax Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.