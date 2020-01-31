Warren Buffett gives up on newspaper business

Friday, 31 January 2020 () Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed on Wednesday to sell its newspaper business to Lee Enterprises Inc for $140 million in cash, abandoning an industry the billionaire investor had long defended even as its financial prospects deteriorated.
