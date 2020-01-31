Global  

Some Toll Group systems offline after suspected cyber attack

New Zealand Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Some Toll Group systems offline after suspected cyber attackSome systems are offline at transport and logistics company Toll Group following a "suspected cyber security incident."A message posted to the Australian-owned company's website reads, "As a precautionary measure, Toll has made...
