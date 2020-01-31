Wipro's CEO Neemuchwala to step down

Global  

Reuters India Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
India's Wipro Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments, after four years at the helm of one of India's biggest software services exporters.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path'

Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path' 01:28

 Abidali Neemuchwala, boss of the global Indian IT firm Wipro, shares his CEO Secrets.

