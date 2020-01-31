Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a roughly 20% stake in Aston Martin for nearly 200 million pounds ($263 million) as the ailing carmaker raises funds to turn around a poor performance hit by weaker-than-expected sales.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Billionaire Stroll takes Aston Martin stake

Billionaire Stroll takes Aston Martin stake 00:56

 Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has taken a 20% stake in Aston Martin for $200 mln. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019 [Video]Wheels of fortune: R-R, Bentley, Aston's 2019

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce's annual sales surged 25% in 2019, and Bentley returned to profitability. But for Aston Martin, the hard times continued, with its shares suffering a double-digit loss on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Billionaire Stroll seeks Aston Martin stake: report [Video]Billionaire Stroll seeks Aston Martin stake: report

Shares in Aston Martin soared Thursday on reports Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll could be eyeing a big stake in the luxury carmaker. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll buys stake in Aston Martin

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being...
Reuters Also reported by •Autocar

Aston Martin to raise £500m in emergency funding

Racing Point F1 team co-owner Lawrence Stroll will take a stake in the luxury carmaker under the plans.
BBC News Also reported by •AutosportFT.comReuters

Tweets about this

KazBiker

Biker Kaz RT @PitCrew_Online: #BreakingNews #RacingPoint #F1 to be rebranded in 2021 as #AstonMartin as Billionaire Lawrence #Stroll takes major sta… 28 seconds ago

newswelldone

Breaking News $HSBACG: Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin: https://t.co/CIM4x5IE4L 5 minutes ago

buletinmalaysia

Buletin Malaysia Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin https://t.co/98CE4wsCGz 5 minutes ago

katyoun_hana

Muffin RT @autocar: BREAKING: billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin https://t.co/CYzZLglmvW 6 minutes ago

francorjean

Jan Peeters RT @autocar: Breaking #AstonMartin news: 👉 Lawrence Stroll takes 16.7% stake 👉 Electric vehicles, Lagonda launch delayed until after 2025 👉… 6 minutes ago

promit07

promit07 RT @Reuters: Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin https://t.co/Jge1BNmcky https://t.co/2mYB4330rJ 14 minutes ago

NewsShamel

ShamelNews Billionaire Lawrence Stroll takes stake in ailing carmaker Aston Martin https://t.co/U7EIoplpkE 18 minutes ago

NzF1Fans

F1 Fanz Aston Martin back in #F1 in 2021 as Lawrence Stroll buys major stake in car manufacturer https://t.co/2PKJXu5daM 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.