India has world's third biggest start-up ecosystem, says President Ram Nath Kovind
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The President said that start-up India is a flagship initiative of the government that intends to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups in the country to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities.
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of Parliament. He highlighted the achievements of the government and also laid down the future course of action. He thanked all MPs for passing very important bills in the Parliament.
President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream..
The government is working with "full force" to rid India of terrorism and security forces have been given a free hand in taking the "strongest" measures possible...