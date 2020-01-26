Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > India has world's third biggest start-up ecosystem, says President Ram Nath Kovind

India has world's third biggest start-up ecosystem, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Zee News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The President said that start-up India is a flagship initiative of the government that intends to build a strong eco-system for nurturing innovation and startups in the country to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights 08:13

 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of Parliament. He highlighted the achievements of the government and also laid down the future course of action. He thanked all MPs for passing very important bills in the Parliament.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus [Video]‘CAA fulfilled Gandhi’s dream’: President Kovind; opposition creates ruckus

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. President Kovind said that the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfilled the dream..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published

'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind [Video]'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, hosted the chief guest of the 71st Republic Day celebrations, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Security forces given free hand to deal with terrorism: President Kovind

The government is working with "full force" to rid India of terrorism and security forces have been given a free hand in taking the "strongest" measures possible...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

President misquoted Mahatma Gandhi to justify CAA: Left parties

Left parties on Friday slammed President Ram Nath Kovind for misquoting Mahatma Gandhi to "justify" the amended Citizenship Act. CPM general secretary Sitaram...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.