Watch | How sustainable T-shirts from Tirupur are being used at Australian Open 2020

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A video on how t-shirts from Tirupur are being used at Australian Open 2020
What’s Made in Tirupur doing at Aus Open?

Australian Open 2020 has an Indian connect, and it's not just the players...
IndiaTimes

Code green at Australian Open

Ball boys and girls at the ongoing tournament are wearing T-shirts from Tirupur, made from recycled PET bottles
Hindu


