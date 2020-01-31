Global  

Harmanpreet, bowlers star as India women beat England by 5 wickets

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Indian spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and left armer Radha Yadav restricted England to 147 for seven in stipulated 20 overs, while right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey accounted for two at the Manuka Oval
