Billionaire Lawrence Stroll buys stake in Aston Martin

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice.
 Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has taken a 20% stake in Aston Martin for $200 mln. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

