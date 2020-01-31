Billionaire Lawrence Stroll buys stake in Aston Martin

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice.



Recent related videos from verified sources Billionaire Stroll seeks Aston Martin stake: report Shares in Aston Martin soared Thursday on reports Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll could be eyeing a big stake in the luxury carmaker. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07Published on December 5, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Billionaire Lawrence Stroll shifts Aston Martin into the fast lane Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll has agreed to buy up to 20% of Aston Martin and rename his Formula One team after the 107-year-old company famed for being...

Reuters 2 hours ago



Timeline: Twists and turns in Aston Martin's long history Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll will take a stake of up to 20% in luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, as the ailing British firm raises...

Reuters 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this