Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trae Young's All-Star nod boosts team exposure: 'It's a win for all us'

Trae Young's All-Star nod boosts team exposure: 'It's a win for all us'

bizjournals Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Young is the first Hawks player to be voted an All-Star Game starter since Dikembe Mutombo in 1998.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains [Video]LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) [Video]Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards)

Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trae Young: 'I'll continue to play the rest of my career for Kobe'

The death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves around the world. The Atlanta Hawks were deeply saddened by the devastating loss of the former Los Angeles Lakers...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.