Trae Young's All-Star nod boosts team exposure: 'It's a win for all us'

Young is the first Hawks player to be voted an All-Star Game starter since Dikembe Mutombo in 1998.



Recent related videos from verified sources LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18Published 1 week ago Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:58Published on January 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trae Young: 'I'll continue to play the rest of my career for Kobe' The death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves around the world. The Atlanta Hawks were deeply saddened by the devastating loss of the former Los Angeles Lakers...

bizjournals 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this