Shawn Venasse Mr. Subramanian stressed that India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy depends critically on promoting “p… https://t.co/iS2wg63rtq 3 minutes ago Vinay Kesari A damning indictment. "India’s aspiration... depends critically on promoting “pro-business” policy... and weaning… https://t.co/4SJ4oGfvK6 35 minutes ago #JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @Swamy39 Highlights of CEA Subramanian press meet on Economic Survey: from 'wealth creation' to ‘Thalinomics'… https://t.co/sPg8Poiupq 59 minutes ago Comrade Xcelcior Knight RT @the_hindu: The Chief Economic Advisor stressed that India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion #economy depends critically on promoting… 2 hours ago The Hindu The Chief Economic Advisor stressed that India’s aspiration to become a $5 trillion #economy depends critically on… https://t.co/3agTkTvQDR 2 hours ago