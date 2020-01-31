|
Nordea hires Ian Smith from Virgin Money as group CFO
Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ian Smith, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Virgin Money UK PLC, will join Nordea as Group CFO...
