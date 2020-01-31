Global  

Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter

Business Insider Friday, 31 January 2020
· *The bank's economists warned growth would suffer from declines in Chinese tourism to the US and American exports to China.*
· *However, they expect a second-quarter rebound to minimise the impact on annual...
News video: Coronavirus outbreak could hurt global growth: economist

Coronavirus outbreak could hurt global growth: economist 05:13

 Multivariate’s Max Wolff warns that a further spread of the coronavirus could hurt globalization, boost protectionism and hurt global economic growth.

New coronavirus capable of exponential growth [Video]New coronavirus capable of exponential growth

The novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early January.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:14Published

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change [Video]Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change

Goldman Sachs Pledges $750 Billion to Fight Climate Change. On Dec. 16, Goldman Sachs announced their plan to invest $750 billion towards fighting climate change by 2030. . The money will help..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Stocks slump on fears the Wuhan coronavirus will hammer global growth

Stocks slump on fears the Wuhan coronavirus will hammer global growth** · *Stocks plunged on Thursday as investors braced for the economic fallout of Wuhan coronavirus.* · * Th flu-like illness has infected more than 7,700...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs says virus outbreak to hit U.S. and China growth

The coronavirus outbreak is likely to hit China's economic growth by 0.4 percentage point in 2020 and will potentially drag the U.S. economy lower as well, due...
Reuters India

JacksonJennings

JacksonT 1. Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter. The bank's economists cautioned… https://t.co/cN6ctpx7Z1 3 minutes ago

mdudas

Mike Dudas Wait, but Wilbur Ross just told me that a global viral pandemic was good for the US economy?! https://t.co/zRz1vcZ0g2 3 minutes ago

ParadiseTrader3

Notorious F.S.D. Bullish! https://t.co/d5Z6XI7TKy 4 minutes ago

hello_ladywhite

Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @Libreinfo: #Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter https://t.co/1QxD2bBMyn https://t.co/FjfV7MP… 8 minutes ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion #Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter https://t.co/1QxD2bBMyn https://t.co/FjfV7MPhgt 9 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter https://t.co/HFsr1g5YwF 16 minutes ago

Gloria_rocha

Gloria Rocha. 🇲🇽 RT @businessinsider: Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter https://t.co/Vz5nHmIFD2 18 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter… https://t.co/T6SugH1RGN 31 minutes ago

