Goldman Sachs warns Wuhan coronavirus will hit US economic growth this quarter

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· *Goldman Sachs predicts Wuhan

· *The bank's economists warned growth would suffer from declines in Chinese tourism to the US and American exports to China.*

· *However, they expect a second-quarter rebound to minimise the impact on annual... · *Goldman Sachs predicts Wuhan coronavirus will cut US economic growth by 0.4 percentage points this quarter.*· *The bank's economists warned growth would suffer from declines in Chinese tourism to the US and American exports to China.*· *However, they expect a second-quarter rebound to minimise the impact on annual 👓 View full article

