Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100

SeattlePI.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Anne Cox Chambers, a newspaper heiress, diplomat and philanthropist who was one of the country's richest women, has died at the age of 100.

Her nephew, James Cox Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her company's flagship newspaper.

“Aunt Anne was a wonderful, kind and elegant lady who cared deeply about her family, her company and her country,” said Kennedy, who served as Cox Enterprises chief executive officer from 1988 to 2008 and continues as chairman. “She took the responsibility of good fortune very seriously and gave back to the best of her ability to the many causes she cared about.”

Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. and who promoted Jimmy Carter's political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his presidency.

Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion. She was well known for her charitable giving, and served on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.

She was the daughter of James Middleton Cox, the 1920 Democratic presidential candidate and the founder of Cox Enterprises Inc. The privately held company includes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other newspapers in several states, radio and TV stations, cable-TV systems and other businesses.

Chambers, and her mother and siblings had inherited the company when the senior Cox died in 1957.

She owned a white-columned manor across from the governor's mansion in Atlanta, a villa in southern France and a posh apartment in New York. But while most of her wealthy friends were Republicans, she remained a staunch Democrat.

"I just don't discuss politics with my friends. No use having fights," she once told Vanity Fair magazine.

"Both of my parents were...
