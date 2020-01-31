Hallmark cuts come amid shift in focus from cards to digital Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kansas City business icon Hallmark Cards Inc.’s recent elimination of hundreds of jobs comes as it turns its attention to digital efforts with sales of cards continuing to decline. A Hallmark spokeswoman said the company is reshaping operations to cut costs, overhaul its retail business and drive more online sales, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company will combine its card and retail businesses in an effort to redirect resources to bolster online offerings and add physical locations to… 👓 View full article

