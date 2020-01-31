Global  

Economic Survey 2019-20 sources data from Wikipedia, other private entities

Hindu Friday, 31 January 2020
The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered as reliable source of information. Besides Wikipedia, th
Economic Survey 2019-20: GDP data accuracy story

The Economic Survey also added that since 10% increase in new firm creation increases district-level GDP growth by 1.8%.
Hindu Also reported by •Reuters IndiaRTTNews

manjuravan

Manjuravan l ಮಂಜುರಾವಣ್ RT @IndianExpress: #ExpressBiz | The Survey is also marked by quotes from texts like Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith's 'An Inqu… 39 seconds ago

Dumberdol

Abhishek RT @sritara: Not surprising, but I have NEVER ever seen an Economic Survey in 33 years as a journalist with such scant disregard for data,… 58 seconds ago

Indian_4Justice

Proud Indian RT @IndiaToday: Data from Wikipedia is not considered as reliable source of information. #EconomicSurvey2020 https://t.co/aPHQNE8YtT 4 minutes ago

Ari_Kuberan

அலைவாய் குபேரன்🇮🇳 RT @americai: A government that trusts #Wikipedia over its own department of statistics. Oh! What a fall for a country which was revered f… 4 minutes ago

