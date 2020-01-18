Well-known home goods store closing in February

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Locally owned business William Glen Inc. is closing its location on the Fair Oaks Boulevard retail corridor. A well-known home goods retailer in the Sacramento area, the latest incarnation of William Glen opened at 2310 Fair Oaks Blvd. in 2014. The store filled the former Fish Emporium building across from the Pavilions shopping center. Siblings Mark Snyder and Amy Guthrie opened that location. The original William Glen, co-founded by their father Bill Snyder, operated in the Town & Country… 👓 View full article

