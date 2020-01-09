Automotive Minute: 2020 Venue continues Hyundai's transformation

Hyundai continues to impress and its latest effort, the 2020 Hyundai Venue, is no exception to that rule. The company, once known for low prices and low quality has transformed itself into one of the better mass market automobile manufacturers in the modern marketplace. The Venue is the smallest Hyundai SUV sold, slotting below the bigger Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Kona. It competes directly with the Nissan Kicks, Chevrolet Trax, and Ford EcoSport. The forthcoming Kia Seltos and Chevrolet Trailblazer…



