Automotive Minute: 2020 Venue continues Hyundai's transformation

bizjournals Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Hyundai continues to impress and its latest effort, the 2020 Hyundai Venue, is no exception to that rule. The company, once known for low prices and low quality has transformed itself into one of the better mass market automobile manufacturers in the modern marketplace. The Venue is the smallest Hyundai SUV sold, slotting below the bigger Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Kona. It competes directly with the Nissan Kicks, Chevrolet Trax, and Ford EcoSport. The forthcoming Kia Seltos and Chevrolet Trailblazer…
 Hyundai first made a name for itself with small low cost cars that proved durable. Now they are offering a compact SUV, the Venue that goes back to that concept while including a lot of new technology. Bumper2Bumpertv has a first look.

