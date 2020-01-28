Global  

Alert: Stocks plunge as fears spread that virus outbreak will dent the global economy; Dow industrials drop more than 600

SeattlePI.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plunge as fears spread that virus outbreak will dent the global economy; Dow industrials drop more than 600.
 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were on track to recover on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth. Markets across the world stabilized as the head of the World Health...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump said US 'shutdown' Corona virus from spreading to America [Video]Trump said US 'shutdown' Corona virus from spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan [Video]Raab confirms 11 more Britons are being flown back from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirms 11 more British nationals are being flown back from Wuhan in China, centre of coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks sink on fears virus outbreak will dent global economy

Stocks sink on fears virus outbreak will dent global economyStocks fell sharply on Wall Street Friday as fears spread through the markets that a virus outbreak emanating from China will dent global growth.The Dow Jones...
New Zealand Herald

China says economy faces increasing negative impact from virus outbreak

China's economy is facing increasing negative impact from the virus outbreak, especially on consumption, a vice chairman of the country's state planner said on...
Reuters India

