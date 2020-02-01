Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation

Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation

IndiaTimes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Equity indices on started in red on Saturday but soon turned positive ahead of the Budget presentation. The benchmark BSE sensex rose 92 points or 0.23 per cent to 40,815; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 13 points or 0.11 per cent up to 11,975.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty open in the red ahead of Budget 2020 presentation

Benchmark indices on Saturday (February 1) opened in the red ahead of the Budget 2020 with the Sensex falling 200 points and the broader Nifty below 11,950. 
Zee News

Sensex, Nifty slide as federal budget fails to inspire

The Sensex and Nifty fell on Saturday to their lowest closing level in more than three months after the annual federal budget failed to address key concerns...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline sensex today: Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation – Times of India https://t.co/Wqjf81kkxh 10 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (sensex today: Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation - Times of India) has been publis… https://t.co/bfXfEy0ZWO 10 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of #Budget2020 presentation https://t.co/aTuWQeDtwK via @TOIBusiness https://t.co/sgBlXOkbhM 13 hours ago

jayanttweet

Ratna Jayant G Budget 2020 Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation https://t.co/BdQhjOb4h8 13 hours ago

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan #BudgetWithArnab Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget after opening in red. 13 hours ago

DVNair

Deepak Nair Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation https://t.co/HE7V40vvYG 13 hours ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation https://t.co/JLF7AsvEHz 13 hours ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Sensex, Nifty turn positive ahead of Budget presentation https://t.co/lFXK0XHuxj 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.