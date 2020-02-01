Global  

Chinese tourists desert Phuket as coronavirus spreads

Bangkok Post Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
PHUKET: The narrow laneways and pastel-coloured shophouses of Phuket Old Town are usually bustling with Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but travel bans and local fears about coronavirus have largely emptied the streets this year.
 Locals gathered outside the Mercure hotel in Padang, Indonesia on Wednesday (January 29) to protest against the presence of Chinese tourists, as fears surrounding the coronavirus grow.

China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.

This is the heartwarming moment a Chinese tourist stood in an airport handing out face masks - his personal contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. Footage from Wednesday (January 29)..

Chinese tourists desert Phuket as virus spreads

PHUKET: The narrow laneways and pastel-coloured shophouses of Phuket Old Town are usually bustling with Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but...
Bangkok Post

Chinese tourists desert Thai resort as coronavirus spreads

The spread of coronavirus beyond China has also affected domestic tourism in Thailand, which has recorded more infections than anywhere but China with 19...
Jerusalem Post

