Budget 2020 | India uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Hindu Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister says the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic development and caring society
HT's top editors decode Modi government's Budget 2020-21

HT's top editors decode Modi government's Budget 2020-21 39:29

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Union Budget on Saturday, at a time when India is facing a consumption slowdown and economic growth is flagging.

'Longest speech in history but hollow': Rahul Gandhi slams union budget

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Finace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech was the longest in history with no strategic idea. Sitharaman presented the budget earlier in the day.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Budget 2020 | 'Expecting revival of economic growth', says SBI chairman

State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar spoke on the Union Budget 2020-2021 expectations. Kumar said he expects the budget to revive the economic growth. “Push has to be on reviving the economic..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:58Published


Income tax, health, education, infrastructure: Key highlights of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, which was based on three prominent themes – aspirational India, economic...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Budget 2020: Congress hopes Nirmala Sitharaman will focus on rural India, give income tax rebates

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala targeted the Narendra Modi government and Nirmala Sitharaman claiming that India has been facing economic problems...
Zee News


Sikata_tweets

Sikata Sitiratna Is she referring to her colleagues from her party? Well then they were no where near poverty, they just got 10folds… https://t.co/Tv1o1Q0ONz 11 hours ago

ImphalFreePress

Imphal Free Press #Budget 2020-21: FM Sitharaman stresses upon farmers’ welfare, says need to liberalise farm markets "The governmen… https://t.co/jbqCKMW080 13 hours ago

i_zekel

NeuroBrain Budget 2020 | India uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says Nirmala Sitharaman… https://t.co/zQjhZGr7Yc 14 hours ago

satya_vachhann

SatyaVachan When? https://t.co/9urOHxuwsL 15 hours ago

KulkarniBhavika

Bhavika Kulkarni India Uplifted 271 Million People Out Of Poverty: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara https://t.co/uIfS3sdQYj https://t.co/iv36g7ZiF1 16 hours ago

aditichhabra786

Aditi Chhabra India Uplifted 271 Million People Out Of Poverty: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara https://t.co/7Jq49vxt6r 16 hours ago

saadhyudu2011

PardhasaradhiGrandhi RT @TimesNow: Report: India uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says Finance Minister @nsitharaman. | #BigBangBudget https://t.co… 16 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: India uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says Finance Minister @nsitharaman. | #BigBangBudget https://t.co/yTBGcfFMXh 17 hours ago

