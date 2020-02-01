Global  

Budget 2020: Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model, says FM Sitharaman

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sitharaman said, "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly." 
