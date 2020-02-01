Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Budget 2020 | NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters

Budget 2020 | NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters

Hindu Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Under the Export Credit Insurance Scheme, the insurance guaranteed could cover up to 90% of the principal and interest
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

investonline_in

InvestOnline.in Live Budget Update - Nirvik (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premium… https://t.co/9ezUwfJWCf 2 hours ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @TimesNow: #LIVE | New insurance scheme for exporters, Nirvik will provide digital refunds to the exporters: Finance Minister @nsitharam… 2 hours ago

moneyguru_in

moneyguru @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc Nirvik (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) scheme to provide enhanced #insurance c… https://t.co/zcDfEysvIH 3 hours ago

MayurPa08903345

Mayur Patel RT @TimesNow: @nsitharaman #BigBangBudget | #Live: 'A new scheme for exporters called Nirvik will be introduced, which will provide digital… 3 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW #LIVE | New insurance scheme for exporters, Nirvik will provide digital refunds to the exporters: Finance Minister… https://t.co/j7wE8dSz0b 3 hours ago

EntrepreneurIND

Entrepreneur India Budget proposes #NIRVIK scheme for exporters which will provide higher insurance cover, lower premium and faster pa… https://t.co/3umUaZw0NB 3 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW @nsitharaman #BigBangBudget | #Live: 'A new scheme for exporters called Nirvik will be introduced, which will provi… https://t.co/sK8YzE2vyi 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.