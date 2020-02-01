Global  

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.
News video: Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak 01:41

 China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.

