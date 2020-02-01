Global  

China central bank sees temporary economic impact from virus, pledges support measures

Reuters India Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
China's central bank said it will use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample, and added that the broader economic impact from a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in the country should be temporary.
 Investors erased $393 billion from China&apos;s benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Corrected: Japan seeks to contain economic impact of virus, new measures come into effect

(In February 1 story, corrects December figures in paragraph 10 and ranking to show China accounted for the top share of foreign tourists)
Reuters India

China central bank unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rates to help economy as virus spreads

China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday, as authorities stepped up measures to...
Reuters


