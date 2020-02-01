China central bank sees temporary economic impact from virus, pledges support measures
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () China's central bank said it will use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample, and added that the broader economic impact from a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in the country should be temporary.
Investors erased $393 billion from China's benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year. Michelle Hennessy reports.