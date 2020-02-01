Finance blog Zero Hedge was banned from Twitter after it doxxed a Chinese scientist and claimed they created the Wuhan coronavirus
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () · Financial blog Zero Hedge had its Twitter account permanently suspended on Friday after it published an article doxxing a Chinese scientist, and claiming that they created the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.
· The story was first reported on Friday by Buzzfeed.
· "The account was permanently suspended for violating our platform...
WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month.
The statistical study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests human to human transmission occurred...
The Government is considering enlisting the help of the Defence Force to get Kiwis living in the Chinese city of Wuhan – ground zero for the deadly coronavirus... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-Day
