Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Budget proposes to remove Dividend Distribution Tax DDT, it will lead to estimated annual revenue forgone of Rs 25,000 crore

Budget proposes to remove Dividend Distribution Tax DDT, it will lead to estimated annual revenue forgone of Rs 25,000 crore

Zee News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
In order to increase the attractiveness of the Indian Equity Market, to provide relief to a large class of investors and to make India an attractive destination for investment, the Union Budget proposed to remove the Dividend Distribution Tax. While presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The dividend shall be taxed only in the hands of the recipients at their applicable rates.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: LiveMint - Published < > Embed
News video: Tax truths before Budget 2020 Why Not Mint Money

Tax truths before Budget 2020 Why Not Mint Money 04:55

 Tax truths before Budget 2020 Why Not Mint Money

Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans’ Attitude Towards Paying Taxes Drops [Video]Americans’ Attitude Towards Paying Taxes Drops

There’s a drop in the attitude from Americans towards paying income taxes at a time when the IRS has a shrinking budget and staff. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:23Published

Budget 2020: Income tax changes expected in this year's budget | Oneindia News [Video]Budget 2020: Income tax changes expected in this year's budget | Oneindia News

As the clamor grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy, the government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Markets expect relaxation on long-term capital gains tax

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Similar to expectations ahead of the Union Budget, Dalal Street has its eyes on a possible relaxation in taxes such as long-term capital...
Sify

Budget booster likely for capital gains on property and equity

In what is being billed as a make or break Budget to revive the economy, the Modi government is likely to introduce heavy-duty measures for rationalization of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.