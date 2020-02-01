Budget proposes to remove Dividend Distribution Tax DDT, it will lead to estimated annual revenue forgone of Rs 25,000 crore

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

In order to increase the attractiveness of the Indian Equity Market, to provide relief to a large class of investors and to make India an attractive destination for investment, the Union Budget proposed to remove the Dividend Distribution Tax. While presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on Saturday, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The dividend shall be taxed only in the hands of the recipients at their applicable rates."


