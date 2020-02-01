Global  

Billionaire Bloomberg proposes tax plan aimed at wealthy

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is unveiling a tax plan that would target the wealthy — increasing rates on capital gains and corporate gains as well as introducing a new 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million.

The former New York City mayor has based his plan on its potential to raise enough revenue to finance his proposals for expanding health care, housing, education and infrastructure, among other programs.

Campaign officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the tax plan details, said it would raise roughly $5 trillion over 10 years, though that figure could be adjusted higher or lower based on the funding needs of Bloomberg's policy agenda. Animating the plan is the idea that wealthier Americans should pay more for programs that would benefit the middle class and impoverished families.

Bloomberg is expected to discuss the plan on Saturday at the opening of his campaign's Denver office.

While the plan does not include enough specifics to verify just how much money it would likely raise, the changes would clearly increase taxes for Bloomberg, who founded an eponymous media company that specializes in financial data and whose net worth is estimated at more than $50 billion.

One of the campaign officials said the plan is more politically feasible than those proposed by other Democratic candidates because Bloomberg would personally be paying more money in taxes, and that could potentially overcome resistance from wealthy Republican donors and give it bipartisan support.

Unlike plans for a tax on wealth from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the Bloomberg plan is focused on raising tax revenues on the income generated from stock market and other investment holdings. This is a way to tax the top sliver of earners...
