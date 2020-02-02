Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own"

Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own"

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — When Tyler Perry talks, people listen and Sheletta Brundidge was one of those hanging on to every word.

Perry told the audience at the 2019 BET Awards that “while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.” Brundidge, a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and host of the Two Haute Mamas podcast, was listening.

When Perry — who received the Ultimate Icon Award that night — spoke, Brundidge said she “felt that in my toenails,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“He said to build our own table. So I started the site,” she wrote in a Twitter message. “Then he said help somebody cross. So I went and grabbed a few folks and brought them over with me.”

It was in Atlanta, during the She Podcasts conference this past October, where Brundidge learned to put it all together.

The result is the podcast platform SHEletta Makes Me Laugh. Among the podcasts are “The Teen Whisperer,” with Minneapolis-based counselor Jason Clopton; “J.E.T. Setting Divas,” with globe-trotting travelers Jeanette, Evette and Tina; and “Mommy & Me,” which Brundidge does with her 13-year-old son, Andrew.

“We are perfect foils,” Brundidge said of her son. “But he comes up with his own topics. By the time we have our preshow meeting, he already has 10 ideas, and I pick the final two. He’s a natural.”

Why did Andrew get involved?

"I watch the news every morning and I only see a positive thing about a young black man about once a week. I wanted to help shine the spotlight on some of them and help them be known for what they're doing," he told KARE-TV in Minneapolis.

Andrew was one of those positive stories in December. When a fire destroyed a building that shelters the homeless in downtown...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

First Look: 'Jimmy Crack Corn' [Video]First Look: "Jimmy Crack Corn"

Will Jim survive? Find out in the next episode of 'The Haves and the Have Nots!'

Credit: The Haves and Have Nots     Duration: 00:30Published

Veronica Pokes Fun at Katheryn [Video]Veronica Pokes Fun at Katheryn

When Veronica arrives to the jail, she is maliciously pleased to see Katheryn behind bars.

Credit: The Haves and Have Nots     Duration: 03:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own" - https://t.co/JJVS1R4y4W #LatestComments 1 minute ago

mySA_business

mySA Business News Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own" https://t.co/fJzVY5r4Px 5 minutes ago

BlogBookMark

BlogBookMark Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to “build her own” https://t.co/fXpsoL473h 26 minutes ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to “build her own” - https://t.co/FCdPxT2tcb — When Tyler Perry talks, peop… https://t.co/AIa0oq8EVF 26 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to build her own. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.