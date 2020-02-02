Tyler Perry inspires emerging podcaster to "build her own"

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — When Tyler Perry talks, people listen and Sheletta Brundidge was one of those hanging on to every word.



Perry told the audience at the 2019 BET Awards that “while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.” Brundidge, a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis and host of the Two Haute Mamas podcast, was listening.



When Perry — who received the Ultimate Icon Award that night — spoke, Brundidge said she “felt that in my toenails,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.



“He said to build our own table. So I started the site,” she wrote in a Twitter message. “Then he said help somebody cross. So I went and grabbed a few folks and brought them over with me.”



It was in Atlanta, during the She Podcasts conference this past October, where Brundidge learned to put it all together.



The result is the podcast platform SHEletta Makes Me Laugh. Among the podcasts are “The Teen Whisperer,” with Minneapolis-based counselor Jason Clopton; “J.E.T. Setting Divas,” with globe-trotting travelers Jeanette, Evette and Tina; and “Mommy & Me,” which Brundidge does with her 13-year-old son, Andrew.



“We are perfect foils,” Brundidge said of her son. “But he comes up with his own topics. By the time we have our preshow meeting, he already has 10 ideas, and I pick the final two. He’s a natural.”



Why did Andrew get involved?



"I watch the news every morning and I only see a positive thing about a young black man about once a week. I wanted to help shine the spotlight on some of them and help them be known for what they're doing," he told KARE-TV in Minneapolis.



Andrew was one of those positive stories in December. When a fire destroyed a building that shelters the homeless in downtown...


