Sundance Film Festival names Tabitha Jackson new director

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival has found its new leader from within, promoting Sundance Institute documentary program director Tabitha Jackson to festival director.

Jackson's appointment was announced Saturday night during the festival's awards ceremony.

Jackson takes the reins of the premier American film festival whose previous director, John Cooper, last summer said he would step down following the 2020 edition of Sundance, which wraps Sunday. Jackson becomes the first woman, the first black person and the first Brit to head the annual Park City, Utah, showcase for independent film.

“All of these things make up part of my fabric,” Jackson said in an interview ahead of the announcement. “I suspect that the symbolism of it, in so far as it is inspiring to others who may feel they have permission to go for these big jobs, is helpful. But I hope the appointment was made on the basis of substance rather than symbolism. But at times like these, in this political climate, it is worth noting.”

Jackson’s appointment means that the top three positions at Sundance are all filled by women. Keri Putnam is the chief executive and executive director of Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization founded in 1981 by Robert Redford that puts on the festival. Since 2018, Kim Yutani has been the festival’s programming director.

“It’s powerful and also about time,” said Jackson.

Putnam oversaw the search process, along with a selection committee that included Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions and a member of the Sundance board. She said the festival received 700 applications and considered many outside candidates before choosing Jackson for her close connection to independent artists.

“From my perspective, putting Tabitha and Kim at the...
