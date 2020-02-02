Global  

Schengen visa application fee hiked to Euro 80

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
"The visa fee increases from Euro 60 to Euro 80. This increase is the first one since 2006," an European Union official said. A Schengen visa is needed to visit 26 European countries, including Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and Spain.
Schengen visa application fee hiked to €80

It brings the fee in line with the level where it would be today if it had been aligned to the general EU-wide inflation rate since 2006
Hindu

