China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday as its stock markets prepare to reopen amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus.
