Vijay Agarwal RT @NileshShah68: China announces to inject $ 173 billion liquidity into economy/banking system tommorrow when market opens. Proactive way… 19 seconds ago Thomas J. Hayes RT @jennablan: China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen https://t.co/F2Hx4zsWy5 20 seconds ago TradeOutLoud 📈📉 #China market resume on Monday after the Lunar New Year break. China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monda… https://t.co/5LM43AD151 56 seconds ago Sakong Bethwel RT @moneyacademyKE: China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via rever… 1 minute ago Elisabeth Philippi RT @jvanovertveldt: It seems money creation has become the universal answer to any problem that comes along. There will be a price to pay.… 2 minutes ago Jim Stevenson China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen https://t.co/Uxym6ZGEFN https://t.co/JrPRrMCfMr @Reuters 2 minutes ago ICTJY I would lul if it all gets leveraged into open shorts and makes the selloff worse. https://t.co/LgD41JEtst… https://t.co/9kGVXE0ifE 2 minutes ago carlyle baker RT @BoingBoing: Financial Coronavirus booster shot: China to inject $174 Billion of liquidity Monday Feb. 3 https://t.co/iPpv70SgVa https:/… 4 minutes ago