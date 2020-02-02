Global  

China central bank to inject 1.2 trillion yuan via reverse repos - traders

Reuters India Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
China's central bank will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.81 billion) through open market operations on Monday, traders said.
Recent related news from verified sources

China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on February 3 as markets reopen

China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the...
Reuters

NZ dollar rebounds after PBOC stimulus moves

NZ dollar rebounds after PBOC stimulus movesThe New Zealand dollar rebounded after China's central bank demonstrated its willingness to prop up its banking system to the tune of 1.7 trillion yuan on Monday...
New Zealand Herald

