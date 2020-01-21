Super Bowl ads dialed up ‘fun’ as an antidote to politics

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )





True, political ads did invade the game, with President Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic challengers, both running spots. But mostly advertisers struck back with millions spent on celebrities, humor and even some weirdness.



“Just let us have fun,” said Stacey Wykoski, an administrative assistant.in Grand Rapids, Michigan who watched the game at a Super Bowl Party with around a dozen people. “We’re going to be so deluged with political ads over the next nine months.”



For the most part, Super Bowl advertisers tried to oblige. They stayed away from social-cause messages and focused on lighthearted ads, stuffing them with popular celebrities, hit songs, funny dances and other gambits to appeal to Americans.



“This year it’s all about a return to Super Bowl basics,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of consultancy Brand Federation. “This is a year of pure escapism at a time when we all crave a little escape.”



DELIVERING ON FUN



Since the Super Bowl falls on Groundhog’s Day this year, it was nearly inevitable that there would be a nod to the classic 1993 movie. Jeep took the ball and ran with it, painstakingly recreating the town square and other locations from the film and casting original actors Bill Murray, Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky. The twist: instead of a Chevrolet truck, Murray uses a Jeep Gladiator truck for his daily exploits.



