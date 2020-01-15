Global  

India's January manufacturing activity hits near eight-year high as orders jump

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
India’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly eight years in January with robust growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, suggesting the economy may be getting back on firmer footing.
Mfg activity at nearly eight-year high in Jan

India’s manufacturing activity expanded at its quickest pace in nearly eight years in January with robust growth in new orders and output, a private survey...
IndiaTimes

Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Upbeat Data

Gains in shares of auto and FMCG companies helped Indian markets rebound on Monday after three days of losses. Sentiment was underpinned after a private survey...
RTTNews


