Ryanair to take longer to reach 200 million passenger target due to 737 MAX woes

Reuters India Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Ryanair will take longer than expected to reach its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's 737 MAX jet, the Irish airline announced on Monday.
